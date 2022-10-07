Epidemiologist: Covid, other respiratory diseases likely to rise simultaneously in cold season

Speaking to ISNA, Dr. Hamid Soori called for preparations to face a rise in cases of infection with Covid-19 and other respiratory complications in the months to come given a loose adherence to health protocols against the coronavirus pandemic in the society.

Normally, when the level of adherence to health protocols, especially social distancing and wearing masks, decreases, other common respiratory diseases, particularly the seasonal flu that we used to face every year in winter, begin to increase, he said.

The epidemiologist also cautioned that the coronavirus pandemic is still not over, and that while many take the threats lightly, the current situation is fragile and Covid-19 infections can quickly return within a few days.

The sixth wave of infections with Covid-19, a respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, has receded in Iran over the past weeks, with no ‘red’ or ‘high risk’ city on the country’s color-coded coronavirus tracking map.

In recent days, Covid-19 fatalities in Iran have fallen to a single digit.

The Health Ministry on Thursday put the number of daily infections at 165.

Officials have, however, warned of new wave in the country, urging people to receive booster vaccine shots.