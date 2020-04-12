Envoy Says Iran Supports Any Iraqi PM Elected by Parliament

In a post on his Twitter account, Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi underscored that the Islamic Republic of Iran respects the law and political system in Iraq.

“Any figure who would be elected as the prime minister (of Iraq) in a legal process and with the vote of confidence of this country’s parliament will receive our support,” the ambassador noted.

His comments came after Iraqi President Barham Salih nominated head of intelligence Mustafa al-Kazemi as Iraq’s new prime minister-designate.

The nomination on Thursday came moments after predecessor Adnan al-Zurfi ended his bid to form a government.

Al-Kazemi now has 30 days to submit his cabinet lineup to the 329-member parliament for a vote of confidence.