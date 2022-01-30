Sunday, January 30, 2022
type here...
PoliticsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Enemy sought to shatter Iran’s economy: Iran Leader

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader says the enemy has tried to deal a blow to the country’s economy by waging an economic war.

“By this war, the enemy south to shatter Iran’s economy,” said Ayatollah Khamenei in a meeting with manufacturers and economic players. 

“Of course, the collapse of the economy was a precursor because by destroying Iran’s economy, they wanted to pit people against the Establishment of the Islamic Republic and reach their wicked political objectives through that,” he added. 

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader urged officials to further reinforce the industry sector in the country. 

“Authorities shoulder two key responsibilities,” said Ayatollah Khamenei. 

“First, they should delineate a strategic roadmap for the entirety of the country’s economy, particularly for certain industries; second, centralized management, management and guidance,” he explained. 

He said he prefers state institutions not to get involved in economic activities. Rather, he added, government officials and institutions should monitor such activities and offer guidance and assistance. 

He also urged producers to pay attention to “quality” in their work.

Previous articleIsraeli president begins first visit to UAE
Next articleUniversity professors, students urge return of Reza Omidi

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks