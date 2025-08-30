Saturday, August 30, 2025
E3 urges Iran to agree deal to delay UN sanctions

By IFP Media Wire

Britain, France and Germany have called on Iran at the United Nations on Friday to meet three requirements so their threat of reimposing U.N. sanctions can be delayed to allow space for talks on an agreement to address their concerns about Tehran's nuclear program.

U.N. envoys for the three countries – known as the E3 – issued a joint statement before a closed-door Security Council meeting, a day after they launched a 30-day process to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran over its disputed nuclear program.

The E3 offered to delay reinstating sanctions – known as snapback – for up to six months if Iran restored access for U.N. nuclear inspectors, addressed concerns about its stock of enriched uranium, and engaged in talks with the United States.

“Our asks were fair and realistic,” stated Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward, who read the statement.

“However, as of today, Iran has shown no indication that it is serious about meeting them.”

“We urge Iran to reconsider this position, to reach an agreement based on our offer, and to help create the space for a diplomatic solution to this issue for the long term,” she said, with her German and French counterparts standing next to her.

Russia and China have proposed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would extend the 2015 deal for six months and urge all parties to immediately resume negotiations. But they have not yet asked for a vote.

The pair, strategic allies of Iran, have removed controversial language from the draft – which they initially proposed on Sunday – that would have blocked the E3 from reimposing U.N. sanctions on Iran.

