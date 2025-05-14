Dust storm triggers orange alert across 13 Iranian provinces; schools and offices shut down

The Iranian Meteorological Organization reported a sharp decline in horizontal visibility and a rise in pollution levels, prompting emergency measures in several provinces.

In East Azarbaijan, all schools, universities, government offices, and banks were closed on Wednesday following a decision by the province’s emergency pollution committee. Provincial capital Tabriz recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 450, categorized as “hazardous” for all groups.

In West Azarbaijan, schools in six cities, including Urmia and Mahabad, were shut down. Authorities warned vulnerable groups –children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with respiratory or heart conditions – to avoid outdoor exposure and use N95 masks if necessary.

Kordestan, Zanjan, and Ilam provinces also suspended in-person schooling, with Ilam delaying office hours by two hours due to heavy dust influx.

Emergency services remain on high alert as visibility dropped to as low as 1,500 meters in some areas.

Officials continue to advise the public to stay indoors, keep windows closed, use air filters, avoid outdoor exercise, and hydratre to counter the health risks associated with the dust storm.