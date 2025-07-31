Thursday, July 31, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Drop in Afghan repatriations from Iran raises questions amid tighter controls

By IFP Editorial Staff

The once-crowded Afghan repatriation camp in eastern Tehran now sits noticeably empty, signaling a slowdown in the return of undocumented Afghan migrants from Iran.

According to local media, the Imam Reza Return Center near Qiamdasht, previously bustling with activity, has seen a sharp decline in numbers over recent weeks.

Officials attribute the slowdown to a mix of logistical shifts and increasing reluctance among undocumented migrants to come forward.

While repatriation procedures remain straightforward, requiring only a verbal request and baggage scan, costs have reportedly risen, with some migrants paying up to 30 million rials (around $35 USD) for transport.

Despite more than one million Afghan nationals being deported from Iran since March, officials from Iran’s Ministry of Interior say daily repatriation rates have dropped from a peak of 29,000 to 13,000.

Analysts suggest many undocumented migrants are now going into hiding, hoping current enforcement efforts will ease.

Authorities have warned that enforcement is likely to intensify. “Unauthorized migrants must return via official channels,” said Tehran’s head of foreign nationals affairs.
New measures and updates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks