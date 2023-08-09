Dozens wounded in powerful blast at factory in Moscow Region

The incident took place at the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, which designs and produces optical and electronic equipment for military purposes, manufacturing, and healthcare. Prosecutors have confirmed the preliminary data that the explosion occurred in the pyrotechnics warehouse.

Andrey Vorobyev, Moscow Region’s governor, said citing emergency services that 31 people were injured in the blast, with three of them being taken to an intensive care unit. He added that a total of 19 people have been hospitalized.

Mass evacuation efforts have been announced from all the facilities on the premises of the factory.

Numerous clips shared by local media show a large plume of smoke towering over nearby buildings and rising from the factory.

A source in the emergency services told RIA Novosti that the explosion took place due to a violation of technical procedures.

Meanwhile, the Mash Telegram channel shared footage from a nearby security camera that captured the moment of the explosion, showing a fireball and a plume of smoke rising in the distance. It claimed, citing eyewitnesses, that the blast shattered windows in at least ten nearby buildings, with ceilings collapsing in office buildings.

BAZA Telegram channel suggested that some people might be trapped under the rubble, adding that the emergency services had arrived on the scene and that traffic near the factory had been closed.