Document shows MKO, ISIS colluded to assassinate commanders of resistance groups

The document indicates the MKO had provided the ISIS with information about the headquarters of resistance groups, resulting in the martyrdom of one of the senior commanders of the resistance front in Syria, reported ISNA.

The MKO, which had also committed crimes against Iranian people and even assisted the former Iraqi regime during its imposed war on Iran in the 1980s, was in cahoots with the Takfiri ISIS group during the Syria war, added ISNA.

As the document suggests, said the agency, the MKO had hatched a scheme to spy on the type, number and functions of forces stationed at the headquarters of resistance groups.

According to the document, the intelligence provided by the MKO about one of the positions of the resistance front corresponds to the location where the senior resistance commander was martyred.

The Al-Zojaji headquarters was one of the head offices of Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah near the Damascus International Airport and was set as a special and common target to be spied on by the MKO and several other Takfiri groups.

Speculation had already been rife as to the MKO’s role in gathering intelligence, spying by tapping phone calls, transferring money and even helping recruit and dispatch new members for Takfiri groups.