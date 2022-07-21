Top diplomat: Bright future ahead for Iran-Russia-China alliance

“The future of such an alliance is very bright,” said Kazem Jalali.

He then elaborated on the importance of this trilateral alliance for the region and the international system.

“Russia is our northern neighbor and a powerful country which is very vast and enjoys high potential and capabilities; moreover, there is Iran which is a powerful country both at the regional and international levels,” he added.

The top diplomat said this is a coalition which major powers, especially the US, will certainly envy.

“Over the past 43 years, we have fought for our independence and stood up to hegemonic powers as well as the global unipolar system, and Iran paid heavy prices in those areas, but managed to secure a stable place on the world stage,” said the ambassador.

He said Iran-Russia relations are going through their golden age, and added special attention should be paid to mutual economic cooperation.