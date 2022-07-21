Thursday, July 21, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Top diplomat: Bright future ahead for Iran-Russia-China alliance

By IFP Editorial Staff
Kazem Jalali

Iran’s ambassador to Moscow says the Iran-China-Russia alliance is the major coalition of the future world.

“The future of such an alliance is very bright,” said Kazem Jalali.

He then elaborated on the importance of this trilateral alliance for the region and the international system.

“Russia is our northern neighbor and a powerful country which is very vast and enjoys high potential and capabilities; moreover, there is Iran which is a powerful country both at the regional and international levels,” he added.

The top diplomat said this is a coalition which major powers, especially the US, will certainly envy.

“Over the past 43 years, we have fought for our independence and stood up to hegemonic powers as well as the global unipolar system, and Iran paid heavy prices in those areas, but managed to secure a stable place on the world stage,” said the ambassador.

He said Iran-Russia relations are going through their golden age, and added special attention should be paid to mutual economic cooperation.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks