Details of huge blow to Iran biggest terror network in 20 years

The official added that the network aimed to cause tension and spark urban conflict in Iran.

He said the commanders of the teams were stationed in neighboring countries and provided necessary arms and equipment to their agents, and their most important feature was their strong desire to kill people and shift the blame onto the security forces, thus causing violence in Iran.

According to the official, two counter-revolutionary operatives named Shahin Zahmatkesh, alias Shahinlu, and Tadyon Tahamasbi, a former employee of the Foreign Ministry, shifted their activities in cyberspace toward forming networks for acts of terror.

He noted that what caused the terror network to get whacked was that they entered the terrorist phase after a while, and their first action was an attempt to bomb the tombstone of late General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman, southern Iran.

He said the network also wanted to blow up the gas pressure boosting near the western city of Yasuj during the president Raisi’s visit to the area.

He also said the network’s teams had explosives and arms caches.

The intelligence official added that security forces seized 43 bombs, 55 detonators and more than 100 kilograms of explosives.