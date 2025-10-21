Deputy FM: IAEA seeks to inspect Iran’s undamaged nuclear sites

Qaribabadi said on Monday that, under the Cairo understanding between Iran and the IAEA, such requests were previously answered within a week, but they now fall under the authority of the SNSC.

Referring to the Iranian Parliament’s resolution and the designation of the Supreme National Security Council as the decision-making body, he noted that any inspection request will be submitted to the Council and Iran will act according to its decision.

He added that during the implementation of the Cairo understanding, IAEA inspectors had visited several undamaged Iranian facilities, but such requests are no longer handled within that framework.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reached an understanding in Cairo on September 8 on a new cooperation mechanism following attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities in Iran.

After the agreement was signed, Araqchi stated that the understanding would no longer be valid if any hostile act were committed against Iran or if the “Snapback” mechanism were triggered.

On October 4, following the move by the three European countries — the UK, France, and Germany — to activate the Snapback mechanism, Iran’s Foreign Minister declared that the Cairo agreement could no longer serve as a basis for cooperation with the IAEA.