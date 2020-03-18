Defense Minister Assures Iranians of Domestic Supply of Masks, Disinfectants

People of Iran may rest assured that the Defense Ministry will spare no effort to cope with the domestic demand for disinfectants and masks, Brigadier General Hatami said during a Tuesday visit to a military factory producing detergents, health products, and ethyl alcohol.

Unveiling plans for a rise in the output of the medical products, the minister said the Defense Ministry’s factories will continue to run with maximum capacity to meet the Iranian medical society’s needs.

He also noted that the experts of the Defense Industries Organization have been distributing 150,000 liters of disinfectants among the hospitals and medical centers across the country on a daily basis.

The minister stated that the extraordinary activity of the factories will continue unabated during the new year’s holidays, assuring people that the Defense Ministry will prevent any shortage of disinfectants and standard masks.