Death row convict dies of heart attack after being spared

The man, identified as Akbar, died an hour later after being taken to the hospital.

This happened in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

He and three other defendants were accused of killing a man. After the trial of these 4 people in court, Akbar and another accomplice were found guilty and sentenced to qesas (retribution) for directing the murder.

The two other defendants were sentenced to prison. Akbar committed murder at the age of 37 and died at 55.