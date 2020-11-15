Daily Increase in Iran’s COVID-19 Cases at All-Time High Again

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 12,543 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, the highest record since the beginning of the outbreak.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new cases raise the total number of cases to 762,068.

She said the virus has also killed 459 patients since Sunday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 41,493.

So far, she added, 558,818 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,666 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,505,088 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, she added.