Tuesday, February 13, 2024
type here...
Media WireParliamentSelected

Cyber attacks disrupt Iranian parliament’s websites

By IFP Media Wire
Cyber attack

In a morning announcement, the Iranian Parliament revealed that both the official website of the Islamic Consultative Assembly and its affiliated news agency, House of Nation, have been rendered inaccessible due to cyberattacks and hacking.

Specialized technical teams are currently investigating the extent of the breach, with necessary updates expected soon.

Preliminary examinations indicate that some documents have been tampered with and are now unreliable.

It appears that hackers, with limited access to certain files, manipulated genuine documents. For instance, a file titled “Representatives’ Salaries” includes a column containing fictitious numbers not present in official parliamentary payment records.

Further updates will follow as the investigations are underway.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks