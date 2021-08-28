Crazy Dream Comes True: Football Fan with Down syndrome Becomes Team Manager

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Shahab Mortazavi, a fan of Iranian football powerhouse Esteqlal, has had his dream of coaching the team come true.

Mortazavi, who suffers from Down’s syndrome, had said in a video going viral on social media that he wished to become the manager of Esteqlal one day and have Farhand Majidi, the current Esteqlal manager, as his assistant.

In a nice move, and in coordination with Esteqlal’s Assisant Manger Farzad Majidi, Mortazavi attended a training session of the team.

First, he talked to the players for a few minutes, and later monitored the training session like a real manager.

Persepolis and Esteqlal, two long-running Iranian football clubs, have millions of avid fans both across the country and among Iranian expatriates around the world.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head, the 100,000-capacity Azadi Stadium in Tehran would become filled with spectators, who would throng the venue to watch the capital’s Derby held regularly between the two powerhouses.

There was such a huge crowd that many enthusiasts would not be allowed into the filled-to-capacity stadium and would be deprived of being present at the event.

Esteqlal have, so far, become champions for two times at the Asian club competitions.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here