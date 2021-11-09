Covid kills more people in Iran

In Iran, 112 more people have died of Covid-19. The deaths, from Monday to Tuesday, push to 127,551 the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign is continuing across Iran. Over the past 24 hours, 882,603 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered.

The number of people having received the first dose has reached 55,405,154. Meanwhile, 40,193,195 people have received the second dose. The number of booster shots administered so far stands at 268,638.

They have mostly been given to healthcare staff.

The high rate of vaccination has kept down the number of new infections and deaths. Officials are however urging all unvaccinated citizens to get their jabs at vaccination centers which are not crowded given that most people have been fully inoculated.

They also say people should not relax health protocols because that will increase the likelihood of another wave of the pandemic in Iran.

Currently, 33 cities in Iran are marked red, which means the risk of Covid is very high there. 95 cities are orange, 220 yellow and 100 blue. Blue cities face the least level of risk from Covid.