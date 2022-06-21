Covid kills 4 people in Iran in 24 hours

The Tuesday death toll is however single-digit and shows that the downward trend in Coronavirus deaths are holding in Iran.

The latest figures also showed that 187 people had tested positive for Covid in the past 24 hours. They included 38 hospitalizations.

Officials in Iran are optimistic about the trend with a top virology expert saying recently the country is doing a good job in terms of containing the Covid pandemic.

Despite that, officials are demanding that Iranians get their booster shots to prevent a resurgence of the Coronavirus.

Some 90 percent of the Iranian people have received two doses of vaccine. But the majority of them have yet to get a third dose of the jab, much less a fourth.

This is while authorities have made it mandatory for all those over the age of 70 to get their fourth shot.

The total Covid deaths in Iran now stand at 141,370 while the global fatalities are millions.