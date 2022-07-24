Covid kills 34 more people in Iran

The daily caseload was 8,831. So from, 141,684 people have died of the Coronavirus in Iran.

Iranian health officials say the country is now in the midst of a new wave of the Covid pandemic. They blame this on people’s failure to stick to health protocols and their decline to get their booster shots of the Covid vaccine.

People are now turning out in huge numbers at vaccination places to get their boosters, to strengthen their immunity against the virus and its new variants or sub-variants.

Currently, over 29 million people are triple-vaxxed. Over 152 million doses of the vaccine have been given to people countrywide as well.

Officials say they will be able to again bring the new wave of the disease under control if people stick to health protocols and get their boosters.

During the recent downward trend in deaths and infections, Iran experienced zero death toll from Covid for several days.