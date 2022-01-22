Covid kills 30 people in Iran

The Health Ministry said 3,503 infections were logged, which are down over 20 percent compared to Friday when the daily caseload was 5,274.

Meanwhile, 30 people died of the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Friday’s death toll was 20. Officials say the new Covid variant known as Omicron is shooting up infections these days.

The strain has already overwhelmed many countries. Iran has so far been largely shielded from Omicron.

But officials urge people to remain vigilant as a new wave of Covid could be around the corner.

Meanwhile, the daily fatalities due to the Coronavirus these days are next to nothing compared to several months ago when the disease killed as many as 800 daily.

This has been attributed to the Iran’s nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen over 14 million people triple-vaxxed.

Over 128 million doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to people in Iran as the inoculation drive continues countrywide.