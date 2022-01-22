Saturday, January 22, 2022
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP Exclusive

Covid kills 30 people in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iranian Health Ministry figures on Saturday showed that the number of new Covid cases decreased compared to yesterday’s tally.

The Health Ministry said 3,503 infections were logged, which are down over 20 percent compared to Friday when the daily caseload was 5,274.

Meanwhile, 30 people died of the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Friday’s death toll was 20. Officials say the new Covid variant known as Omicron is shooting up infections these days.

The strain has already overwhelmed many countries. Iran has so far been largely shielded from Omicron.

But officials urge people to remain vigilant as a new wave of Covid could be around the corner.

Meanwhile, the daily fatalities due to the Coronavirus these days are next to nothing compared to several months ago when the disease killed as many as 800 daily.

This has been attributed to the Iran’s nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen over 14 million people triple-vaxxed.

Over 128 million doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to people in Iran as the inoculation drive continues countrywide.

Previous articleIran strongly condemns Saudi-led strikes against Yemen

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks