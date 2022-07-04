Covid deaths and infectious on the rise in Iran

The daily caseload also shot up. The health ministry said it had logged 1,007 new cases from Sunday to Monday.

Earlier, officials and experts warned of a new wave of the Coronavirus in Iran if people ease health protocols and refuse to get their booster shots of Covid vaccine.

They say it’s highly likely the deaths become double-digit soon.

The surge in the Covid deaths and new cases comes as Iran registered no deaths several days and the number of new daily infections were low.

Iran has recently lifted the mandatory requirements for wearing masks in open areas, a move that was not welcome by many experts.