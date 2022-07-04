Monday, July 4, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSocietyHealthcare

Covid deaths and infectious on the rise in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The number of Covid deaths is on the rise again in Iran. Iranian health ministry figures on Monday showed 8 people had died of the virus in the past 24 hours. Sunday’s death toll was 6.

The daily caseload also shot up. The health ministry said it had logged 1,007 new cases from Sunday to Monday.

Earlier, officials and experts warned of a new wave of the Coronavirus in Iran if people ease health protocols and refuse to get their booster shots of Covid vaccine.

They say it’s highly likely the deaths become double-digit soon.

The surge in the Covid deaths and new cases comes as Iran registered no deaths several days and the number of new daily infections were low.

Iran has recently lifted the mandatory requirements for wearing masks in open areas, a move that was not welcome by many experts.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks