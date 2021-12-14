Covid daily death toll jumps in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry figures on Tuesday show Covid killed 67 people in the country in the past 24 hours, compared to the 42 died of the disease over the same previous period.

The total Covid fatalities stand at 130,831. Since Monday, 2,784 new infections of Covid were logged including 433 hospitalizations. The total caseload is 6,160,303 people. The majority of them, that is, 5,980,566 people have recovered from Covid.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccine doses administered in Iran is now 111,558,663 doses. The shots include 2,971,806 booster shots.

Despite the downtrend in deaths and infections, authorities say the vaccination process will continue forcefully until the entire population is inoculated. Currently there are no red zones in Iran in terms of Covid risk while 321 cities and towns are marked blue, the lowest level of danger from the disease.

Meanwhile, 8 cities are orange and 119 ones are yellow.