Covid cases rising in Iran; deaths still low

By IFP Editorial Staff

The number of Covid cases in Iran is exhibiting an upward trend though the death tally remains low.

Iranian Health Ministry figures on Wednesday showed that 4,060 people tested positive for Covid countrywide, which was hundreds higher compared to yesterday’s caseload. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry logged 3,653 new cases. 

Meanwhile, the figures put the number of Covid deaths on Wednesday at 19. The total death toll is 132,132. Iranian officials are blaming the rising number of infections on Covid’s new variant Omicron that has already overwhelmed much of Europe and the entire US.  The officials say a new wave of the disease driven by Omicron has begun in Iran and it will culminate in a couple of weeks. 

They are urging citizens to get their boosters to help keep the pandemic under control or risk grappling with an immense new wave of the Coronavirus.

