Covid takes 61 more lives in Iran in 24 hours

The daily caseload of the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran was 3,460 including 856 hospitalizations.

Since the start of the Covid pandemic some two years ago, 142,398 people have died of the virus in Iran.

Iran rolled out a nationwide vaccination months after the global pandemic reached the country. The number of vaccine shots administered is 153,315,693. Also, 30,305,884 people are triple-vaxxed while authorities are urging people to get their booster shots soon to control the new wave of the disease in the country.

The number of Iran’s red cities where people face the highest level of risk from Covid has increased to 130. This comes as the number of blue cities where the situation is normal Covid wise has decreased to 35.

The number of orange cities, which come after red in terms of risk level, stands at 129 and that of yellow ones is 154.

The Iranian health ministry has said observance of health protocols including wearing masks and social distancing is low in Iran, putting it at 35%.

The ministry added that this is while Iran is experiencing an upward trend in the number of deaths and new cases countrywide.

It also said the lowest percentage of observing the health protocols belongs to Tehran and the highest percentage to West Azarbaijan Province.

The Iranian health ministry has declared that the country is in the midst of the 7th wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.