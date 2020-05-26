COVID-19 Outbreak in Iran: Death Toll Surpasses 7,500

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says 57 more patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall fatalities to 7,508.

In his Tuesday press briefing, Kianoush Jahanpour confirmed 1,787 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 139,511.

He said 109,437 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospitals across the country.

2,567 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

So far, Jahanpour noted, 837,090 COVID-19 tests have been taken in Iran.