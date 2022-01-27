Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP Exclusive

Covid-19 infections climb in Iran raising fears of sixth wave of outbreak

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran's COVID-19 Infections Surpass 110,000
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

Increasing numbers of Covid-19 infections and fatalities in Iran suggest that another wave of the respiratory disease is probably looming as a new strain of the virus known as Omicron spreads nationwide.

Iran’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday that nearly 14,300 infection cases had been detected over the past 24 hours compared with 11,851 on Wednesday.

The ministry also reported 30 more fatalities compared with 29 on Wednesday taking the total number of those who have lost their lives to the disease to 132,333.

Iran has so far been hit by five waves of the outbreak making it one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East.

Iran’s intensified national vaccination program has seen a total of well over 130,000,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine administered, with nearly 54,000,000 people fully inoculated.

Health authorities are hoping to prevent a sixth wave by racing to give people their booster jabs. So far, nearly 16,000,000 people have had their third shots.

Previous articleJordan army says killed many smugglers from Syria
Next articleRussia says ‘no positive response’ from US to security proposals

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks