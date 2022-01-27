Covid-19 infections climb in Iran raising fears of sixth wave of outbreak

Iran’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday that nearly 14,300 infection cases had been detected over the past 24 hours compared with 11,851 on Wednesday.

The ministry also reported 30 more fatalities compared with 29 on Wednesday taking the total number of those who have lost their lives to the disease to 132,333.

Iran has so far been hit by five waves of the outbreak making it one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East.

Iran’s intensified national vaccination program has seen a total of well over 130,000,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine administered, with nearly 54,000,000 people fully inoculated.

Health authorities are hoping to prevent a sixth wave by racing to give people their booster jabs. So far, nearly 16,000,000 people have had their third shots.