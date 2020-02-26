Coronavirus Kills 19 in Iran: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, told the state TV on Wednesday that 44 new cases of infection have been confirmed during the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases to 139.

Four people among the 44 new cases have died, according to the spokesman.

The new cases included 15 infections in Qom, nine in Gilan, four in Tehran, one in Markazi, three in Khuzestan, two in Sistan-Baluchestan, one in Kermanshah, one in Ardabil, one in Mazandaran, one in Lorestan, two in Fars, one in Semnan, two in Kohgiluyeh and one in Hormozgan.

That means the majority of Iranian provinces, from south to north and from west to east, are currently grappling with the virus.