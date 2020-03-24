Coronavirus Death Toll in Iran Rises to 1,934

Iran’s health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday 1,762 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours.

That brings to 24,811 the total number of people infected with the disease in Iran, he added.

“8,913 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital,” he added.

He said 41 million Iranian people have so far been screened for the virus as part of a national mobilization plan.