The dastardly attack in which Master Sergeant Ali Qorbani was killed, happened in the town of Bampour in Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province.

Iranian law enforcement forces in Sistan-and-Baluchestan Provincem, have, on numerous occasions, been targeted by terror attacks aimed at undermining security in the region.

Iranian officials say, some terror cells, operating near the border in Iran’s eastern neighbors, send in their elements to carry out acts of terror in the country.