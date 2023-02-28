Commander: US-backed Israeli moves against Iran endangering American soldiers in region

Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, raised the alarm on Monday as he elaborated on the large number of drills and technical exercises by the Iranian Armed Forces throughout the year to counter potential threats facing the country.

“The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, the [Iranian] Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) monitor any threatening actions by the Zionist regime against the interests and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran [which are carried out] in coordination with the United States. The [Iranian] Armed Forces will give a decisive response to such actions,” Rashid said.

Stressing Iran’s intelligence forces are fully aware of the covert actions of these two enemies of the Iranian nation and their cooperation in operational, tactical and technical areas, Rashid stated, “We warn the Americans that any support for the measures taken by the Zionist regime against Iran means endangering the lives of US soldiers in the region.”

The senior commander added, “Any country cooperating with the Zionist regime to threaten Iran’s national security will pay for its actions, and our strong Armed Forces will mount powerful attack on the origin of any aggression as well as all coordinating centers and bases, and the airspace used to take those actions.”

Earlier in the month, the spokesman of the IRGC Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif hailed Iran’s deterrence power, saying world powers do not dare act against the Islamic Republic in light of country’s defense and military power.

Iran’s Armed Forces regularly hold military maneuvers to elevate their preparedness and military prowess and to carry a message of warning to enemies against any belligerent act engendering the Islamic Republic.

At the same time, Iran has repeatedly assured other nations that its military power poses no threat to them, saying that the Islamic Republic’s military capabilities are defensive in nature.