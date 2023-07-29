Commander of Iran’s Navy arrives in Russia for annual parade

Admiral Irani arrived in Saint Petersburg and was welcomed by Russian officials as well as the Iranian ambassador to Moscow on Sunday.

The Russian Navy Day parade, held every year on July 30, will be held in Saint Petersburg on Sunday, with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in attendance.

High-ranking defense officials from 21 states will also be present at the ceremony.

Admiral Irani will meet with the Russian Navy commander, as well as the commanders of the navies of several Asian and African countries, during his stay in Russia.

Three Iranian naval vessels will join the parade from Kaspiysk, in the northern Caspian Sea.