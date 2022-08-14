Commander: Iran navy to have special missions soon

Admiral Shahram Irani told Fars News Agency the exact date of the mission depends on planning by the headquarters but it is definitely going to happen this year.

The commander of the Iranian Navy did not specify the nature of the mission but said he will give the details in the near future.

Admiral Irani noted that given that the Navy must have a presence in all world oceans, it plans to make a number of ships that will serve as a floating naval base.

He noted that manufacturing such ships is a must and they will hopefully be produced.

Admiral Irani said the Navy unveils new hardware on different occasions such as the 10-day Dawn that marks the victory of the Islamic Revolution and a ship that is going to be unveiled is a base ship like Makran.

Last year, a fleet of the Iranian Navy carried out a special mission for 133 days that covered 44,000 kilometers worldwide.

The Iranian navy is also engaged in anti-piracy operations in the region.