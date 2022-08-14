Sunday, August 14, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Commander: Iran navy to have special missions soon

By IFP Editorial Staff
Shahram Irani

The commander of the Iranian Navy has said the naval forces of the Army will have been assigned a special mission this year.

Admiral Shahram Irani told Fars News Agency  the exact date of the mission depends on planning by the headquarters but it is definitely going to happen this year.

The commander of the Iranian Navy did not specify the nature of the mission but said he will give the details in the near future.

Admiral Irani noted that given that the Navy must have a presence in all world oceans, it plans to make a number of ships that will serve as a floating naval base.

He noted that manufacturing such ships is a must and they will hopefully be produced.

Admiral Irani said the Navy unveils new hardware on different occasions such as the 10-day Dawn that marks the victory of the Islamic Revolution and a ship that is going to be unveiled is a base ship like Makran.

Last year, a fleet of the Iranian Navy carried out a special mission for 133 days that covered 44,000 kilometers worldwide.

The Iranian navy is also engaged in anti-piracy operations in the region.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks