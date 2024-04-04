Commander: 15 terrorists, several Iranian security forces killed in armed conflict in Sistan and Baluchestan

Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said the terrorists targeted IRGC and police forces in Chabahar and Rask in the early hours of Thursday in coordinated attacks.

General Pakpour said the terrorists in both cities have been chased away, without identifying the terrorist group that perpetrated the attacks.

He added the bodies of fifteen terrorists have so far been discovered.

Earlier, the Iranian Interior Minister’s Deputy for Security Affairs Majid Mir Ahmadi said security forces released a hostage taken by the terrorists in Chabahar.

Mir Ahmadi confirmed the situation in Rask and Chabahar is back to normal.

According to reports, the terrorists were affiliated with separatist Jaish al-Adl terror group, which is responsible for several terrorist attacks in the region bordering Pakistan.