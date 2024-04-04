Thursday, April 4, 2024
Commander: 15 terrorists, several Iranian security forces killed in armed conflict in Sistan and Baluchestan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Terrorists have staged three separate attacks in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province which led to the death of five security forces and over a dozen militants, a high-ranking Iranian military commander has confirmed.

Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said the terrorists targeted IRGC and police forces in Chabahar and Rask in the early hours of Thursday in coordinated attacks.

General Pakpour said the terrorists in both cities have been chased away, without identifying the terrorist group that perpetrated the attacks.

He added the bodies of fifteen terrorists have so far been discovered.

Earlier, the Iranian Interior Minister’s Deputy for Security Affairs Majid Mir Ahmadi said security forces released a hostage taken by the terrorists in Chabahar.

Mir Ahmadi confirmed the situation in Rask and Chabahar is back to normal.

According to reports, the terrorists were affiliated with separatist Jaish al-Adl terror group, which is responsible for several terrorist attacks in the region bordering Pakistan.

