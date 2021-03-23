Chinese Foreign Minister to Visit Iran on Friday

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Tehran on Friday, March 26, 2021.

During the two-day trip, the Chinese top diplomat will negotiate with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and meet with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian and Chinese officials will also discuss solutions for reinforcement of strategic collaborations between Tehran and Beijing and exchange views on international and regional developments, Khatibzadeh added.