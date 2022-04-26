Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Chinese defense chief to visit Iran on Wednesday

By IFP Editorial Staff
China’s Defense Minister Wei Feng
China’s Defense Minister Wei Feng is going to visit Iran on Wednesday at the head of a high-ranking delegation for talks with his Iranian counterpart Amir Ashtiani.

The Chinese defense chief will hold talks with high-ranking Iranian officials over the latest international and regional developments as well as issues of mutual interest.

The two sides will explore ways of boosting military interaction and bilateral relations.

Iran and China have signed a strategic partnership deal that involves trade and military ties.

The deal has cleared the way for billions of dollars of Chinese investments in energy and other sectors in Iran and undercut the US efforts to isolate the Iranian government.

