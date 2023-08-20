Chinese ambassador: China and Iran at peak of their cooperation

Chang Hua made those comments in a meeting with the governor of West Azarbaijan Province of Iran on the sidelines of the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship in Oroumieh, the provincial capital.

Chang said currently, there is good cooperation between Iran and China in various fields.

He pointed to the trade cooperation document between China and Europe that has been signed through Iran, saying the capacity of West Azarbaijan Province and the Silk Road can be used to this end.

The Chinese ambassador to Iran also said huge numbers of Chinese tourists visit Iran every month, and their number can be increased day by day.

West Azarbaijan’s governor also said the province has very significant possibilities for international trade and it serves as Iran’s gateway to Europe.

Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian added that a key advantage of West Azarbaijan is the existence of a railway route to Turkey and Europe, through which East Asian goods can be delivered to Europe.

Motamedian also referred to the construction of the Silk Road, saying there are some routes in Iran that can be used for this purpose.