China: US should make political decisions over JCPOA

“The negotiations on reviving compliance with the JCPOA have entered the final stage. All parties have reached consensus on most of the text of the compliance resumption agreement with a few items yet to be resolved,” China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian stated at a regular press conference on Thursday.

“China believes that there is no better alternative to the JCPOA,” he said.

“At this final phase, it is ever more important that all parties boost confidence, step up diplomatic efforts, facilitate a smooth conclusion of the negotiations and avoid letting previous efforts come to naught. As the culprit of the Iranian nuclear crisis, the US should make political decisions as soon as possible and actively respond to the legitimate concerns of the Iranian side,” the spokesperson added.

“China will continue to participate in negotiations constructively, help bring the JCPOA back to the normal track at an early date, uphold the international non-proliferation system and promote peace and stability in the Middle East,” he noted.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with French, German and British foreign ministers on Wednesday over Iran’s nuclear program.

“Blinken met with his E3 counterparts to discuss our common resolve to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons, stressing it wants to master nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

“They agreed that a diplomatic solution entailing a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA is the best outcome, but noted that we are prepared for other scenarios if necessary,” Price added.

Iran announced some key issues between Tehran and Washington remain to be resolved. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdolahian underlined Iran’s seriousness about reaching a good and lasting deal if the US side acts realistically