China reports 25% growth in imports from Iran in early months of 2022

According to figures released by the Chinese customs authority, Beijing-Tehran overall trade saw a 16-percent rise in the first four months of this year, compared to the similar time span in 2021, surpassing $5 billion in value.

China’s imports from Iran recorded a 25-percent growth, with a value of over $2.4 billion from January to April, while the value of its exports to the Islamic Republic hit more than $2.5 billion, up by 8 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Crude oil constitutes a significant part of China’s purchases from Iran.

Iran and China have signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement, which is said to be worth $400 billion, with the goal of strengthening economic and political cooperation between the two sides, in defiance of US economic sanctions.