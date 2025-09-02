China reaffirms support for Iran’s nuclear rights, sovereignty

Xi praised Iran’s repeated emphasis on compliance with nuclear non-proliferation obligations and underscored Beijing’s recognition of Tehran’s right to pursue peaceful nuclear development.

He further stated that China “supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity, as well as defending its legitimate rights and interests through dialogue.”

Xi highlighted that relations between Tehran and Beijing have been tested in a turbulent international environment and continue to grow steadily and successfully.

He emphasized China’s commitment to upholding justice, advancing a comprehensive and balanced solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, and supporting efforts toward lasting peace in the Middle East.

President Pezeshkian is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 31. He is also scheduled to participate in China’s military parade on September 3.