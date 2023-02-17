China and Iran say strong strategic bonds will protect interests of Asian countries

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping stressed that strong strategic bonds, which are the historic choice of Iran and China as two ancient civilizations, will protect the interests of all of Asia.

The statement said Tehran and Beijing will remain committed to strengthening bilateral ties and boost their comprehensive strategic partnership deal.

Iran and China underlined that close ties between the two sides not only will realize the joint goals of the two countries but will also pave the way for helping other nations.

The Chinese side strongly opposed foreign interference in Iran’s internal affairs and any move that would undermine stability and security in Iran.

China also praised the policy of neighborliness proposed by the Iranian president.

The Iranian side also welcomed China’s initiative for peace and promotion of dialogue among Persian Gulf countries.

The communique also stressed the importance of peace and security for the flow of energy with the Chinese side appreciating Iran’s role in this regard.

In the statement, Beijing supported efforts by regional countries to strengthen unity and coordination as well as resolution of disputes through dialogue.

It noted that China is willing to work with Iran in safeguarding peace and security in the region.