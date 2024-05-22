Wednesday, May 22, 2024
China says to continue enhancing strategic partnership with Iran

By IFP Media Wire
Raisi Xi

Beijing will continue strengthening the strategic partnership with Tehran "regardless of how the situation changes", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told at a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari.

On Tuesday, Wang took part in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s foreign ministers, on the sidelines of which he had a meeting with Safari.

“Regardless of how the situation changes, China will continue strengthening the China-Iran strategic partnership, protect common interests of both sides and continue working for peace in the region and the world,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chinese foreign minister expressed condolences over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Raisi was martyred alongside his accompanying delegation, including Amirabdollahian, after their helicopter crashed in the Dizmar forest in East Azarbaijan Province on Sunday.

