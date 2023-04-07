“China accounts for 31% of Iranian non-oil exports”

Majidreza Hariri said in 1402, key parts of the 25-year strategic partnership treaty between Iran and China will be implemented and their trade delegations will start visits to the two countries given that China has put an end to its policy of keeping in place a Covid-related quarantine.

Hariri added that China accounts for 31 percent of the Iranian non-oil exports.

He said the recent meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing gave a momentum to bilateral ties and now Chinese companies are interested in expanding ties with Iran.

Hariri referred to Xi’s announcement during his meeting with Raisi that China always views Iran as a permanent friend and trade partner, noting that the comments sent a positive message regarding ties with Tehran.

Iran and China have been expanding their trade ties in recent years despite harsh western sanctions on Tehran, most notable by the US.

According to official figures released by the Chinese customs organization, China’s trade with Iran amounted to $14.76bn in 2021.

The figures also show that the trade volume of Tehran and Beijing rose by $15.79mn in 2022, which translates into a 7 percent growth.