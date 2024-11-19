Chemical warehouse fire in Tehran contained without injuries

Jalal Maleki, the fire department’s spokesperson, confirmed that the blaze was reported around 3 PM on Tuesday, leading to the deployment of six fire stations with full equipment to the site.

The fire, which engulfed a four-story building storing flammable materials such as adhesives, thinners, and chemicals, was described as intense.

Firefighters worked diligently to prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring buildings and shops. After approximately an hour, the fire was brought under control.

Maleki noted that the situation reached the flame-control stage, with firefighters conducting spot extinguishing and cleanup efforts to fully secure the site.

Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.