10 injured following fire, blasts in Iranian industrial town

By IFP Editorial Staff
A fire incident and multiple explosions at an industrial town in the central Iranian city of Garmsar on Monday have left 10 people injured, according to an official tally.

Emergency crews and firefighters from Semnan and Tehran provinces are on site responding to the incident. Heavy smoke is bellowing in the area.

The fuel storage in the industrial town are causing explosions and exacerbating the situation.

The Semnan province governorate’s crisis management said there is no accurate information about the amount of fuel stored in the fuel storage of the oil condensate factory, so it is impossible to predict when the fire will be contained.

The cause of the blaze at the Fajr industrial town remains unclear.

