10 injured following fire, blasts in Iranian industrial town

Emergency crews and firefighters from Semnan and Tehran provinces are on site responding to the incident. Heavy smoke is bellowing in the area.

The fuel storage in the industrial town are causing explosions and exacerbating the situation.

The Semnan province governorate’s crisis management said there is no accurate information about the amount of fuel stored in the fuel storage of the oil condensate factory, so it is impossible to predict when the fire will be contained.

The cause of the blaze at the Fajr industrial town remains unclear.