Taybad’s Deputy Governor Mohammad Reza Rezaee said firefighters were dispatched to the area to put it out.

He added that a number of vehicles were burned by the blaze.

Rezaee also said the smoke caused by the fire in the economic zone can be seen up to a radius of 18 kilometers, and in order to prevent it from spreading to the border customs areas of Dowqarun, the place is being evacuated.

He added that vehicles headed for the Dowqarun border road are not allowed to enter until further notice.