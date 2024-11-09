Ramtin Hotel in northern Tehran catches fire, 29 injured

The spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department, Seyyed Jalal Maleki, said that the fire emergency was reported at 00:09 a.m. local time, and five fire stations, along with rescue teams, lifting devices, a hydraulic ladder, multiple water tankers, and breathing equipment were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes to find the blaze had started in the first-floor kitchen of the five-story hotel and had spread to the adjoining café, Maleki said.

According to initial information, many individuals were trapped in their rooms, with smoke filling all the floors. More than 40 people were evacuated through windows and rooftop.

Due to the dense smoke, nearly all residents were examined for smoke inhalation checks.

Shervin Tabrizi, the spokesperson for Tehran Province Emergency Services, stated that ambulances, support operation vehicles, and command vehicles were dispatched to the emergency site.

He said seven individuals were transferred to medical centers, while 22 others were treated on the spot.