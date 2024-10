The fire in the Shadabad Iron Bazaar was so huge that the thick smoke that it sent into the air could be seen everywhere in the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

Reports say the blaze broke out in the glue depot of the bazaar and rapidly engulfed businesses in the surroundings.

Many cars were scorched in the incident. There is no word on possible casualties as a result of the fire. But reports say the blaze has been contained.