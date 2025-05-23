Caspian Sea water levels dropping at alarming rate, Iran’s environment chief warns

Speaking at a regional climate conference in St. Petersburg, Ansari revealed that projections indicate the sea’s depth could decrease by up to 18 meters by 2050.

She emphasized that the combined impact of climate change and unsustainable human activity is accelerating the crisis.

“This treasured body of water, which has sustained life and culture for centuries, is now at serious risk,” Ansari said.

The crisis threatens fisheries, tourism, and endemic species such as Caspian seals and sturgeon, while also creating new dust storm hotspots and endangering vital wetlands like Anzali and Miankaleh.

Ansari proposed the creation of a regional task force, a joint monitoring system, and a review of dam construction policies. She called for a unified regional response under the Tehran Convention, which Iran hopes to strengthen by hosting its seventh ministerial summit next summer.

“Our generation will not be the last to witness the beauty and blessings of the Caspian Sea,” Ansari affirmed, urging nations to transcend political boundaries to protect this shared natural heritage.