Iran says maintains “excellent and strategic” ties with all Caspian neighbors

Speaking at a meeting of Caspian provincial governors in northern city of Rasht, Araghchi said Iran seeks to expand political, economic, social, cultural and security cooperation with its neighbors.

He emphasized that Iran borders 15 countries by land and sea and considers both the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea as regions of critical importance.

Araghchi noted that Caspian cooperation has expanded through regular summits of the region’s heads of state, foreign ministers and sectoral ministers, as well as new initiatives such as the governors’ forum.

He described ties with Russia as a “strategic partnership,” citing a 20-year cooperation agreement signed last year and ongoing close political and economic exchanges.

He also highlighted recent and upcoming regional visits by President Massoud Pezeshkian, including trips to Russia, Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Araghchi said the Caspian region plays a major role in energy, transport corridors, trade and tourism, and called the sea a “treasure trove” of natural resources.

He added that Iran has launched a program to expand provincial diplomacy and plans to replicate joint cross-border meetings with other neighboring states.

Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Azaerbaijan Republic are Caspian littoral states.