Iran’s Navy signs strategic cooperation document with Caspian littoral countries

The agreement was signed on Wednesday during a meeting of the four Caspian littoral states in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Navy, represented Tehran at the summit and signed the document on behalf of the country.

The agreement aims to strengthen comprehensive cooperation among the Caspian littoral states, particularly in ensuring sustainable security in the shared waters.

According to the provisions of this document, no foreign country or extra-regional power will be allowed to interfere in the internal affairs of the Caspian Sea.

“This sea belongs to five littoral countries, and accordingly, ensuring security and issues related to the Caspian Sea can only be done by the decision of the littoral countries,” the navy commanders stated.

Admiral Irani, who arrived in St. Petersburg on Sunday evening, delivered a speech on Tuesday at a meeting of naval commanders of the Caspian littoral countries, where he noted that the Caspian Sea “is not a place where there is room for maneuvering by extra-regional powers.”

The Iranian commander said all the Caspian Sea states share the objective of maintaining regional maritime security.

The Caspian, vital for its $3 trillion energy reserves, remains a strategic hub as Iran and Russia expand military partnership.

In July, the naval forces of Iran and Russia staged a major three-day joint search-and-rescue drill in the Caspian Sea.

The CASAREX 2025 was held under the banner “Together for a Safe and Secure Caspian Sea.”